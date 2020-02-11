Grand Prairie

5 Suspects Charged in the Murder of a 19-Year-Old in Grand Prairie

Five people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Derrick Johnson in Grand Prairie

By Hannah Jones

Grand Prairie Police Department

Five people have been apprehended and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old on Thursday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of South Forum Drive at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Johnson in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to a local trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

Grand Prairie Detectives have charged five suspects in connection with Johnson's murder.

Jermon Carson, 25; Deandre Holmes, 19; and Kendarius Williams, 17, are being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Jonathan Fletcher, 20, and Donald Hill, 18, are being held in the Tarrant County Detention Center

Grand Prairie Detectives are continuing to interview the suspects, witnesses, and comb through forensic evidence collected at the scene to determine the motive.

