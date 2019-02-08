5 Suspected in Carjacking Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Dallas

Five people suspected in a carjacking were arrested Friday morning after a high-speed police chase through southern Dallas County, officers say.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, officers began chasing five people — three men and two women — in a black Acura that had been flagged as stolen during carjacking on Thursday, police said.

The chase began in south central Dallas and lasted about 15 minutes with speeds reaching up to 80 mph, police said. The pursuit ended when three of the suspects abandoned the car near West Saner Avenue and Pierce Street and ran into the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve.

Four people were immediately taken into custody with the fifth person captured soon after.

Investigators said all five people face charges of aggravated robbery of a vehicle.

No identities have been released. No further details were immediately available.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

