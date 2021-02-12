5 North Texas Students Win $500,000 in Dallas Mavericks Scholarships

The Dallas Mavericks awarded five Black North Texas high school students college scholarships totaling $100,000 each.

The Mavs College Scholarship winners were chosen based on their abilities to overcome obstacles to achieve school excellence, financial need, and challenges faced to receive a scholarship.

“It is an honor to award these students with funds to further their education,” Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall said.

The winners are:

Adefolake Akande, Tarrant College, Nominated by Girls Inc.

Howard Anderson III, Texas A&M, Nominated by Education is Freedom

Isaiah Williams, Dallas El Centro, Nominated by Big Thought

Martwan Darden, Dallas El Centro, Nominated by Cafe Momentum

Ungellic Leffall, UNT Dallas, Nominated by UNT Dallas/TRIO Program

The 4-year scholarship splits the $500,000 between the five students, giving each recipient $25,000 annually towards their college education.

In addition to the scholarship, the students will be mentored by members of the Mavericks staff and have opportunities for summer jobs/internships with the team.

Each student was nominated by local community partners of the Dallas Mavericks, such as: Big Thought, Café Momentum, Education is Freedom, For Oak Cliff, Girls Inc., Paul Quinn College, UNT Dallas/Trio Program and Young Women’s Preparatory Network.

“Our children are our future and here at the Dallas Mavericks we will continue to invest in enriching the lives of our youth and securing their future,” Marshall said.