5-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Ejected During Car Crash

A 5-month-old boy is in critical condition after being ejected from a car that had flipped out of control Tuesday on Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas, police say.

According to a police news release, the boy was sitting in a 21-year-old woman's lap in the front seat of the car when the driver, a 19-year-old man, lost control and crashed into a ravine.

The driver was speeding along the 7200 block of Great Trinity Forest Way when he crashed into the center median curb while trying to avoid another vehicle, police said. The car crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, where it spun into a ravine and flipped onto its top, ejecting the child.

The man and woman managed to climb out of the car and wave down a passerby for help driving the child towards the Southeast police and fire substation. Paramedics met them nearby and transported all three to a nearby hospital.

The driver, whose name was not released, will face a charge of injury to a child, police said.