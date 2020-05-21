Dallas

5-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Ejected During Car Crash

The 19-year-old driver will face a charge of injury to a child, police say

NBC 5 News

A 5-month-old boy is in critical condition after being ejected from a car that had flipped out of control Tuesday on Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas, police say.

According to a police news release, the boy was sitting in a 21-year-old woman's lap in the front seat of the car when the driver, a 19-year-old man, lost control and crashed into a ravine.

The driver was speeding along the 7200 block of Great Trinity Forest Way when he crashed into the center median curb while trying to avoid another vehicle, police said. The car crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, where it spun into a ravine and flipped onto its top, ejecting the child.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 19 mins ago

Denton County Unveils New COVID-19 Relief Program: Denton County CARES

The man and woman managed to climb out of the car and wave down a passerby for help driving the child towards the Southeast police and fire substation. Paramedics met them nearby and transported all three to a nearby hospital.

The driver, whose name was not released, will face a charge of injury to a child, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us