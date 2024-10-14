lottery

$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie winner is the third person in North Texas to win $5 million in a scratch-off game this year

By Frank Heinz

Another North Texan has won $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Monday that a Grand Prairie resident was the first to claim one of the four top-prize winning tickets in the $400 Million Mega Bucks scratch-off game.

The $100 scratch-off ticket was purchased at Chilly Mart on South Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie.

Three North Texans have won $5 million each in lottery scratch-off games this year.

In July, someone won $5 million playing the $5,000,000 Ultimate game after buying a winning ticket in Freestone County. In May, someone in Tarrant County became the first to win the big prize in that game after buying a winning ticket in Fort Worth. In March, a Dallas resident became the first winner of the Texas Lottery game Luxe and took home a $5 million grand prize.

Assuming each winner now falls into the highest federal tax bracket of 37%, each will take home roughly $3.15 million after federal taxes. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

All of the winners have asked to remain anonymous.

While the $400 Million Mega Bucks game offers a substantial grand prize, it's not the largest scratch-off prize offered by the Texas Lottery.

Loteria Supreme has four grand prize tickets worth $7.5 million each. Two winning tickets were claimed in La Vernia and Nederland, and two grand prize-winning tickets have yet to be claimed.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

