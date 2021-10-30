5 Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Parker County

Five people were hospitalized after a small plane went down in Parker County on Saturday night, officials say.

The incident happened near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Mikus Road in Hudson Oaks while the plane was approaching the city's airport, Hudson Oaks police said.

All five passengers on board the plane were transported to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said the plane is a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft that lost power and struck a utility line. It crashed onto the shoulder of the northbound side of I-20.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to lose power or the extent of the passengers' injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.