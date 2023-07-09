5 arrested after street takeover in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police arrested five people who took part in a street takeover Saturday night.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hotrodders call near the corner of N. Beach St. and N. Tarrant Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers reported a silver and black Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the intersection with a crowd starting to gather around them filming.

Once officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the Dodge Challenger fled the scene and began to evade officers at a high rate of speed. A DPS helicopter kept a visual on the Challenger that was evading officers.

During the pursuit, a Lieutenant from the Richland Hills Police Department heard the chase on a police radio and was able to successfully spike the Challenger that was evading officers.

The disabled Challenger then pulled into a QT gas station, where everyone inside the vehicle immediately exited and started running toward a Dodge Charger. They jumped into that vehicle which took off immediately.

Officers began pursuing the Dodge Charger that did not stop and attempted to evade officers.

The Dodge Charger was followed by the DPS helicopter to a location near 121 and S. Riverside Drive. The helicopter advised that the Charger came to a stop underneath a bridge, and all of the occupants started to run on foot.

According to the department, officers were able to locate all five individuals that were in the Charger. After further investigation, it was determined that the Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Addison and the Dodge Challenger involved in the initial pursuit was also reported stolen out of Farmers Branch.

They also determined that this was the same organized street takeover group that committed mayhem in Austin a few months ago.

Two of the individuals, identified as juveniles, were taken to a juvenile detention facility while 17-year-old Bruce Camacho, 19-year-old Gustavo Camacho, and 20-year-old Saul Olade were charged with evading arrest and taken to the city jail. Camacho was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.