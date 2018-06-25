5-Year-Old Girl From Aubrey Run Over at SeaWorld

A 5-year-old girl from Aubrey was killed after being accidentally run over Sunday night in the parking lot of SeaWorld at San Antonio. The parents of Michaela Tirado say she got away from them and ran between two vehicles in the parking lot before she was hit by a white truck about 8 p.m., KSAT-TV reported. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The driver who hit the girl was distraught and stopped, police said. No charges are expected in the case.

Michelle Ramos, a San Antonio Police spokeswoman, said it's important to be aware of your surroundings, KSAT-TV reported.

"Make sure you grab your little ones because they do have a tendency to get away from you, especially in areas like this where there's a high volume of traffic," Ramos said.



