The girl was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in critical condition. (Published Dec. 5, 2018)

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting at her Fort Worth home Tuesday night, police say.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at a home along the 3400 block of Wayland Drive, on the southwest side of the city.

According to police, someone driving past fired one round into the home. The bullet struck the child as she sat in her living room at the front of the house, police said. Other family members home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Police said the trajectory of the bullet and the way the girl was sitting may have contributed to the severity of her wounds.

Twerk Request Overshadows Historic Moment in Women's Soccer

The first presentation of the women’s Ballon d’Or award, for the world’s best soccer player, was overshadowed Monday by a crude joke made to winner Ada Hegerberg. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

The girl was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth in critical condition.

Investigators noted there were several security cameras mounted at the front of the home.

There's no word yet on a description of the gunman.

NBC 5's Courtney Gilmore contributed to this report.