Five people were rescued from rising water inside a home in rural Denton County Wednesday night.

Water began to flood the home along the 1000 block of Odneal Road in Krum shortly after 8 p.m. Firefighters were told one person was trapped and five others were stranded by high water there.

Emergency crews from Krum, Denton and Ponder responded. Five people were brought to safety while one person chose to wait the situation out until water receded, firefighters said.

All six were checked out by paramedics and no one was hurt.

