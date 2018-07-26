Five people were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night near Fair Park in Dallas, police said. (Published 11 minutes ago)

5 People Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Fair Park in Dallas

Five people were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night near Fair Park in Dallas, police said.

A large caliber weapon was reportedly used in the shooting that happened about 11:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Boulevard, police said. No information has been confirmed on a suspect description or suspect vehicle

All victims were adults and their current conditions are unclear, police said. South Boulevard from Meadow Street to Meyers Street has been shutdown as police investigate.

No other information was available.