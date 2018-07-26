5 People Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Fair Park in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5 People Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Fair Park in Dallas

All victims were adults and there's no word on their conditions, police said.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 14 minutes ago

    A large caliber weapon was reportedly used in the shooting that happened about 11:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Boulevard, police said. No information has been confirmed on a suspect description or suspect vehicle

    All victims were adults and their current conditions are unclear, police said. South Boulevard from Meadow Street to Meyers Street has been shutdown as police investigate.

    No other information was available.

