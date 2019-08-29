5 Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash Along I-30 in Fort Worth: MedStar

Several people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 at Green Oaks Road, near Ridgmar Mall.

According to police, the driver of a Dodge charger was going the wrong way and crashed head-on with an SUV. An 18-wheeler coming over a hill had slowed down, but was unable to fully stop in time and also struck the charger.

Five people were treated at John Peter Smith Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to a MedStar official.

NBC 5's cameras captured a man in handcuffs sitting in the back of a Fort Worth police traffic unit patrol car. However, police have not yet announced any arrests or charges related to the crash.

The interstate was reopened about two hours after the crash.