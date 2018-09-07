One person and four firefighters were hospitalized after encountering high levels of carbon monoxide at a home near Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek early Friday morning, police said. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Two people and seven firefighters were hospitalized after encountering high levels of carbon monoxide at a home near Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek early Friday morning, officials said.

Atmos Energy and HazMat crews responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of Holland Avenue. A man called 911 after he woke up to his wife having a medical emergency, said Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene discovered the high levels of carbon monoxide.

The levels of carbon monoxide were reportedly a result of the woman leaving her car running in the garage for more than 12 hours, Evans said. Fire crews did not pick up significant readings of carbon monoxide in the rest of the residential complex, Evans said.

Video Police Release Body Camera Footage From Deadly Shooting

The firefighters No other information was available.