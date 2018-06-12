5 Hospitalized After Crash in Cresson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hospitalized After Crash in Cresson

Published 2 hours ago

    A head-on crash left five people hospitalized Thursday night outside Cresson in Johnson County, officials said.

    Two vehicles, a truck and a Volkswagen Jetta, collided about 10:30 p.m. on State Highway 171 at S. Crook Street and investigators are still trying to determine who crossed the median line, officials said.

    Both drivers said the other driver crossed into their lane and they both attempted a quick left turn, officials said.

    The 38-year-old driver of the truck, 36-year-old driver of the Jetta and three occupants in the Jetta were hospitalized in serious conditions, officials said. The occupants were a 38-year-old woman and her two sons, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.

    No other information was available.

