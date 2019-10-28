It feels good when your company recognizes you for something good.

And for the five women who work at Bank of America, their something good is surviving breast cancer.

The women were recently treated to a special week of recognition which included lunch with former Dallas Cowboys players Tony Casillas and Drew Pearson.

Then, they stepped on to the field at AT&T Stadium for a special check presentation.

Bank of America donated $50,000 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation to support breast health research.

The five who survived wants to send a reminder to others.

Dawn Irwin says, "It's important to do your monthly exams, get your mammograms, research your family history and decide what treatment is best for you and have no regrets. If it comes back, you'll know that you did everything you possible could."

Another survivor, Joan Soria, says, "Listen to your body. If something doesn't seem right or something is abnormal, tell your doctor."