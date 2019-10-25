Amarillo Receives 5.5 Inches of Snow

Amarillo has received 5.5 inches of snow after a system moved through Thursday. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Amarillo has received 5.5 inches of snow after a system moved through Thursday.

NBC affiliate KAMR reported many crashes due to slick roads. The Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid driving if possible.

At one point, the National Weather Service reported near whiteout conditions.

We received the following image of the iconic tourist destination Cadillac Ranch in a white blanket of snow.

Photo credit: Bryan Brumley

In North Texas, we're seeing the coldest temperatures this season, but no snow in the forecast.

Photo credit: Bryan Brumley

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety