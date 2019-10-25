Amarillo Receives 5.5 Inches of Snow

Amarillo has received 5.5 inches of snow after a system moved through Thursday.
NBC affiliate KAMR reported many crashes due to slick roads. The Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid driving if possible.
At one point, the National Weather Service reported near whiteout conditions.
We received the following image of the iconic tourist destination Cadillac Ranch in a white blanket of snow.
In North Texas, we're seeing the coldest temperatures this season, but no snow in the forecast.
