Amarillo Receives 5.5 Inches of Snow - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Amarillo Receives 5.5 Inches of Snow

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    5.5 Inches of Snow in Amarillo

    Amarillo has received 5.5 inches of snow after a system moved through Thursday. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    Amarillo has received 5.5 inches of snow after a system moved through Thursday.

    NBC affiliate KAMR reported many crashes due to slick roads. The Texas Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid driving if possible.

    At one point, the National Weather Service reported near whiteout conditions.

    We received the following image of the iconic tourist destination Cadillac Ranch in a white blanket of snow.

    Photo credit: Bryan Brumley

    In North Texas, we're seeing the coldest temperatures this season, but no snow in the forecast.

    Photo credit: Bryan Brumley

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices