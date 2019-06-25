If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework shows across North Texas.
(This list is organized first by date, then by city name, in alphabetical order)
July 4th
Anna
- 4th of July Celebration
- Anna High School
- Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- More information here
Bedford
- Bedford 4thFest
- Boys Ranch Park
- Fun starts at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- More information here
Burleson
- 4th of July Celebration
- Chisenhall Sports Complex
- Live music at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
- More information here
Canton
- 4th of July Firework Show
- First Monday grounds (west side)
- Event starts at 9 p.m.
- More information here
Dallas
- Fair Park Fourth
- Midway opens at 12 p.m.
- Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
- More information here
- Fourth of July Activities
- Dallas Arboretum
- The activities are free with paid garden admission
- Fun starts at 10:30 a.m.
- More information here
Denton
- 4th of July in Denton
- Downtown Denton
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- Fireworks at Apogee Stadium starts at 9:30 p.m.
- More information here
DeSoto/Lancaster
- Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Meadow Creek Park
- Event starts at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- More information here
Duncanville
- Independence Day Celebration
- Armstrong Park
- Parade starts at 9 a.m.
- Fun starts at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center starting June 10
- More information here:
Farmersville
- Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
- Southlake Park
- Event starts at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- More information here
Flower Mound
- Independence Fest
- Bakersfield Park
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.
- More information here
Fort Worth
- Fort Worth's Fourth
- Panther Island Pavilion
- Gates open at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- More information here
- Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic
- Fort Worth Botanical Garden
- Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
- Firework show after the concert
- Tickets required, can be purchased here
- More information here
Frisco
- Frisco Freedom Fest
- Frisco City Hall
- Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks start after FC Dallas game
- More information here
Garland
- Star-Spangled Spectacular
- Firewheel Town Center
- Fun starts at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- More information here
Grand Prairie
- Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
- Lone Star Park
- Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start after the final race.
- Tickets required
- More information here
Granbury
- Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
- Historic Granbury Square
- Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.
- Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.
- Junior Rodeo starts at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks show over Lake Granbury at dark
- More information here
Grapevine
- July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
- Lake Grapevine
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- More information here
Haltom City
- NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
- The Hills Center / North Richland Hills
- Fun starts at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- More information here
Hudson Oaks
- Boomin' 4th
- Gene L Voyles Park
- Event starts at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at dark
- More information here
Hurst
- Hurst Stars & Stripes
- Hurst Community Park
- Fun starts at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- No on-site parking. Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom
- More information here
Irving
Independence Day Celebration
Lake Carolyn
Parade in Irving Heritage District at 9 a.m.
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration
Lake Cities
Lake Cities 4th of July
Lake Dallas City Park
Parade at 9 a.m.
Events all day
Fireworks show at dark
More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/Desoto
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Meadow Creek Park
Events start at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration
McKinney
Red, White and Boom
McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
All day events
Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
North Richland Hills
NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
The Hills Center / North Richland Hills
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://web.netarrant.org/events/Family4th%20%20Celebration%20%
Park Cities
Park Cities 4th of July Parade
Near Highland Park Town Hall
Starts at 9 a.m.
More information here: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/4088/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade
Plano
City of Plano All American 4th
Amphitheater at Oak Point Park
Fun starts at Collin College at 4 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks
Richardson
Family 4th Celebration
Breckinridge Park
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Rockwall
July 4th Parade and Fireworks
Harry Myers Park East
Parade at 11 a.m.
Fireworks at dark
More information here: https://playrockwall.com/program/july-4th-fireworks-show-live-music/
Rowlett
Fireworks on Main
Pecan Grove Park
5300 Main Street
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 8 p.m.
More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
The Colony
Liberty by the Lake
Stewart Creek Park
Parade at 10 a.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club
4th of July Celebration
Independence Park East
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.
More information here: http://tx-trophyclub.civicplus.com/292/Fireworks-Celebration
July 7th
Crowley
Celebration of Freedom
Bicentennial Park
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom
Greenville
Superbowl Speedway
Fireworks show after races finish
More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/
Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City July Fest
Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest