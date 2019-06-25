4th of July Events Across North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
4th of July Events Across North Texas

By Matt Jackson

Published 18 minutes ago

    If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework shows across North Texas.

    (This list is organized first by date, then by city name, in alphabetical order)

    July 4th

    Anna

    • 4th of July Celebration
    • Anna High School
    • Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
    • More information here

    Bedford

    • Bedford 4thFest
    • Boys Ranch Park
    • Fun starts at 4 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    • More information here

    Burleson

    • 4th of July Celebration
    • Chisenhall Sports Complex
    • Live music at 7:30 p.m.
    • Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
    • More information here

    Canton

    • 4th of July Firework Show
    • First Monday grounds (west side)
    • Event starts at 9 p.m.
    • More information here

    Dallas

    • Fair Park Fourth
    • Midway opens at 12 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
    • More information here
    • Fourth of July Activities
    • Dallas Arboretum
    • The activities are free with paid garden admission
    • Fun starts at 10:30 a.m.
    • More information here

    Denton

    • 4th of July in Denton
    • Downtown Denton
    • Starts at 9 a.m.
    • Fireworks at Apogee Stadium starts at 9:30 p.m.
    • More information here

    DeSoto/Lancaster

    • Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
    • Meadow Creek Park
    • Event starts at 6 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
    • More information here

    Duncanville

    • Independence Day Celebration
    • Armstrong Park
    • Parade starts at 9 a.m.
    • Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
    • Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center starting June 10
    • More information here

    Farmersville

    • Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
    • Southlake Park
    • Event starts at 4 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
    • More information here

    Flower Mound

    • Independence Fest
    • Bakersfield Park
    • Gates open at 5 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.
    • More information here

    Fort Worth

    • Fort Worth's Fourth
    • Panther Island Pavilion
    • Gates open at 2 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    • More information here
    • Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic
    • Fort Worth Botanical Garden
    • Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
    • Firework show after the concert
    • Tickets required, can be purchased here
    • More information here

    Frisco

    • Frisco Freedom Fest
    • Frisco City Hall
    • Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.
    • Fireworks start after FC Dallas game
    • More information here

    Garland

    • Star-Spangled Spectacular
    • Firewheel Town Center
    • Fun starts at 4 p.m.
    • Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
    • More information here

    Grand Prairie

    • Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
    • Lone Star Park
    • Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
    • Fireworks start after the final race.
    • Tickets required
    • More information here

    Granbury

    • Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
    • Historic Granbury Square
    • Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.
    • Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.
    • Junior Rodeo starts at 6 p.m.
    • Fireworks show over Lake Granbury at dark
    • More information here

    Grapevine

    • July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
    • Lake Grapevine
    • Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    • More information here

    Haltom City

    • NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
    • The Hills Center / North Richland Hills
    • Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    • More information here

    Hudson Oaks

    • Boomin' 4th
    • Gene L Voyles Park
    • Event starts at 6 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at dark
    • More information here

    Hurst

    • Hurst Stars & Stripes
    • Hurst Community Park
    • Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    • No on-site parking. Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom
    • More information here

    Irving

    Independence Day Celebration
    Lake Carolyn

    Parade in Irving Heritage District at 9 a.m.

    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

    Lake Cities

    Lake Cities 4th of July
    Lake Dallas City Park
    Parade at 9 a.m.
    Events all day
    Fireworks show at dark
    More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

    Lancaster/Desoto

    Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
    Meadow Creek Park
    Events start at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

    McKinney

    Red, White and Boom
    McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
    All day events
    Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

    North Richland Hills

    NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
    The Hills Center / North Richland Hills
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://web.netarrant.org/events/Family4th%20%20Celebration%20%

    Park Cities

    Park Cities 4th of July Parade
    Near Highland Park Town Hall
    Starts at 9 a.m.
    More information here: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/4088/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade

    Plano

    City of Plano All American 4th
    Amphitheater at Oak Point Park
    Fun starts at Collin College at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks

    Richardson

    Family 4th Celebration
    Breckinridge Park
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

    Rockwall

    July 4th Parade and Fireworks
    Harry Myers Park East
    Parade at 11 a.m.
    Fireworks at dark
    More information here: https://playrockwall.com/program/july-4th-fireworks-show-live-music/

    Rowlett

    Fireworks on Main
    Pecan Grove Park
    5300 Main Street
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 8 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

    The Colony

    Liberty by the Lake
    Stewart Creek Park
    Parade at 10 a.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

    Trophy Club

    4th of July Celebration
    Independence Park East
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.
    More information here: http://tx-trophyclub.civicplus.com/292/Fireworks-Celebration

    July 7th

    Crowley

    Celebration of Freedom
    Bicentennial Park
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dark
    More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom

    Greenville

    Superbowl Speedway
    Fireworks show after races finish
    More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/

    Gun Barrel City

    Gun Barrel City July Fest
    Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater
    Gates open at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

