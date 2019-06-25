If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework shows across North Texas.

(This list is organized first by date, then by city name, in alphabetical order)

July 4th

Anna

4th of July Celebration

Anna High School

Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

More information here

Bedford

Bedford 4thFest

Boys Ranch Park

Fun starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here

Burleson

4th of July Celebration

Chisenhall Sports Complex

Live music at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

More information here

Canton

4th of July Firework Show

First Monday grounds (west side)

Event starts at 9 p.m.

More information here

Dallas

Fair Park Fourth

Midway opens at 12 p.m.

Fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Fourth of July Activities

Dallas Arboretum

The activities are free with paid garden admission

Fun starts at 10:30 a.m.

More information here

Denton

4th of July in Denton

Downtown Denton

Starts at 9 a.m.

Fireworks at Apogee Stadium starts at 9:30 p.m.

More information here

DeSoto/Lancaster

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Meadow Creek Park

Event starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

More information here

Duncanville

Independence Day Celebration

Armstrong Park

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center starting June 10

More information here:

Farmersville

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

Southlake Park

Event starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

More information here

Flower Mound

Independence Fest

Bakersfield Park

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.

More information here

Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here

Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic

Fort Worth Botanical Garden

Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.

Firework show after the concert

Tickets required, can be purchased here

More information here

Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco City Hall

Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start after FC Dallas game

More information here

Garland

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Firewheel Town Center

Fun starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

More information here

Grand Prairie

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration

Lone Star Park

Live racing starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start after the final race.

Tickets required

More information here

Granbury

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Historic Granbury Square

Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.

Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.

Junior Rodeo starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks show over Lake Granbury at dark

More information here

Grapevine

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Lake Grapevine

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Haltom City

NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th

The Hills Center / North Richland Hills

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here

Hudson Oaks

Boomin' 4th

Gene L Voyles Park

Event starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

More information here

Hurst

Hurst Stars & Stripes

Hurst Community Park

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

No on-site parking. Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom

More information here

Irving

Independence Day Celebration

Lake Carolyn

Parade in Irving Heritage District at 9 a.m.

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

Lake Cities

Lake Cities 4th of July

Lake Dallas City Park

Parade at 9 a.m.

Events all day

Fireworks show at dark

More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster/Desoto

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Meadow Creek Park

Events start at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

McKinney

Red, White and Boom

McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch

All day events

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

North Richland Hills

NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th

The Hills Center / North Richland Hills

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://web.netarrant.org/events/Family4th%20%20Celebration%20%

Park Cities

Park Cities 4th of July Parade

Near Highland Park Town Hall

Starts at 9 a.m.

More information here: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/4088/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade

Plano

City of Plano All American 4th

Amphitheater at Oak Point Park

Fun starts at Collin College at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks

Richardson

Family 4th Celebration

Breckinridge Park

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Rockwall

July 4th Parade and Fireworks

Harry Myers Park East

Parade at 11 a.m.

Fireworks at dark

More information here: https://playrockwall.com/program/july-4th-fireworks-show-live-music/

Rowlett

Fireworks on Main

Pecan Grove Park

5300 Main Street

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8 p.m.

More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

The Colony

Liberty by the Lake

Stewart Creek Park

Parade at 10 a.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club

4th of July Celebration

Independence Park East

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.

More information here: http://tx-trophyclub.civicplus.com/292/Fireworks-Celebration

July 7th

Crowley

Celebration of Freedom

Bicentennial Park

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom

Greenville

Superbowl Speedway

Fireworks show after races finish

More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/

Gun Barrel City

Gun Barrel City July Fest

Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

