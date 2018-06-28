4th of July Events Across North Texas

More videos (1 of 9)

If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework show across North Texas.

(This list is organized first by DAY, then by city name, in alphabetical order)



June 29

Fort Worth

Texas Motor Speedway

Friday Night Drags

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

More information here: https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/news/news-releases/posts/2018/june/earliest-fireworks-show-in-the-metroplex-set-for-this-friday/



Haslet

Independence Day parade and Fireworks

Parade starts at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

More information: www.haslet.org/342/July-4th

June 30

Allen

First to the Fourth

Celebration Park

Live music starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10:05 p.m.

More information here: http://www.allenusa.org/157/Schedules

Coppell

Celebrate Coppell

Andrew Brown Park

Fun starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30pm

More information here: http://celebratecoppell.com/



Mesquite

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Fireworks after the final race

Tickets are required

More information: http://devilsbowl.com/

Seagoville

Fireworks in The Park

Fun runs from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

More information: http://www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1154&month=6&year=2018&day=26&calType=0



July 2

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden

Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.

Firework show after the concert

Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633

More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic



July 3

Addison



Addison Kaboom Town!

Air show starts at 7:15 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. / will be simulcast on 100.3 Jack FM

Admission is free, but space is limited

More information: www.addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington

Light Up Arlington

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. / will be simulcast on 95.9 The Ranch

Admission is free

More information: www.lightuparlington.com/

Farmers Branch

Independence Day Celebration

Fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Free admission for Farmers Branch residents with a Firecracker fast Pass

$5 admission for non-residents

Kids 3 and under are free

More information: http://www.farmersbranch.info/638/Independence-Day-Celebration



Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden

Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.

Firework show after the concert

Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633

More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic



Grand Prairie

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration

Lone Star Park

Live racing starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start after the final race.

Tickets required

More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/



Granbury

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Vendors on the square starting at 4 p.m.

Joshua

Independence Day Celebration

Children's Parade starts at 7 p.m.

Live music starts at 8 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

Admission is free

More information: http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-celebration-158



Lewisville

Red White and Lewisville

Live music starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free

More information: https://www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/26694/974?curm=7&cury=2018



Mansfield

Rockin' 4th of July

Fun starts at 7 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free

More information: https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/event/7409/rockin-4th-of-july



Roanoke

Roanoke's 3rd Rocks

Live music starts at 8 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information: https://www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July



Sachse

Red, White and Blue Blast

Parade starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information: https://www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast



Southlake

Stars and Stripes Festival

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2018



Waxahachie

Crape Myrtle Festival

Tailgate party at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Admission is free

More information here: http://www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2018/crape-myrtle-festival--parade



July 4th

Anna

4th of July Celebration

Anna High School

Live music starts at 7:30pm

Fireworks start at 9:00pm

More information here: http://www.greaterannachamber.com/annual-events/anna-texas-fireworks/



Bedford

Bedford 4th Fest

Boys Ranch Park

Fun starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here: https://www.bedfordtx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1344/4thFest-2018-Press-Release?bidId=



Burleson

Independence Day Celebration

Chisenhall Sports Complex

Live music at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

More information here: https://www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration



Canton

4th of July Fireworks Show

First Monday grounds (west side)

Event starts at 9 p.m.

More information here: https://www.visitcantontx.com/events/2017/7/4/4th-of-july-firework-show



Dallas

Fair Park Fourth

Fair Park

Midway opens at 12 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:37 p.m.

More information here: https://fairpark.org/index.php/en/?option=com_content&view=article&id=87

Denton

Yankee Doodle Parade

Downtown Denton

Starts at 9 a.m.

More information here: https://www.discoverdenton.com/event/4th-july-yankee-doodle-parade/



Desoto/Lancaster

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Lancaster Community Park

Event starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration



Duncanville

Independence Day Celebration

Armstrong Park

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks at Dark

Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center

More information here: http://www.duncanville.com/event/independence-day-celebration/



Farmersville

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

Southlake Park

Event starts at 4 p.m.

More information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1704626386311302/



Flower Mound

Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest

Bakersfield Park

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.

More information here: https://www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest



Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Fourth

Panther Island Pavillion

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here: http://fortworthsfourth.com/



Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden

Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.

Firework show after the concert

Tickets required, can be purchased here: http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633

More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic



Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco City Hall

Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks start after FC Dallas game (approximately 10 p.m.)

More information here: http://www.friscofreedomfest.org/138/Schedule

Garland

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Firewheel Town Center

Fun starts at 4 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

More information here: http://www.visitgarlandtx.com/events/2018/star-spangled-spectacular-2018



Grand Prairie

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration

Lone Star Park

Live racing starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start after the final race.

Tickets required

More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/



Granbury

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.

Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.

Red, White & Battle of the Bulls at Reunion Grounds starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks show over Lake Granbury starts at 9:45 p.m.

More information: http://www.granburychamber.com/pages/th-of-july

Grapevine

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Lake Grapevine

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/events/july-fourth-fireworks/



Haltom City

NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th

The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: http://www.haltomcitytx.com/community-projects-news-events/2603-northeast-tarrant-county-family-4th-july-4-2018



Hudson Oaks

Boomin' 4th

Gene L Voyles Park

Event starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

More information here: https://boomin4th.com/



Hurst

Hurst Stars & Stripes

Hurst Community Park

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

NO on-site parking! Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom

More information here: http://www.hursttx.gov/about-us/departments/recreation/hurst-stars-stripes-2018



Irving

Independence Day Celebration

Lake Carolyn

Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://cityofirving.org/DocumentCenter/View/31045/2018-Independence-Day-Celebration-flier



Lake Cities

Lake Cities 4th of July

Lake Dallas City Park

Parade at 9 a.m.

Events all day

Fireworks show at dark

More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July



Lancaster/Desoto

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Lancaster Community Park

Event starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration



McKinney

Red, White and Boom

McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch

All day events

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM



North Richland Hills

NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th

The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: http://www.nrhtx.com/calendar.aspx?EID=3823

Park Cities

Park Cities July 4th Parade

Near Highland Park Town Hall

Starts at 9 a.m.

More information here: https://www.uptexas.org/Calendar-Events/2013/Park-Cities-July-4th-Parade



Plano

City of Plano All American Fourth Fireworks

Amphitheater at Oak Point Park

Fun starts at Collin College at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks



Richardson

Family 4th Celebration

Breckinridge Park

Live music at 6:15 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration



Rockwall

July 4th Parade and Fireworks

Harry Myers Park

Parade at 11 a.m.

Fireworks at dark

More information here: https://playrockwall.com/2018/05/4th-july-parade-fireworks/



Rowlett

Fireworks on Main

5300 Main Street

Live music starts at 8 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

The Colony

Liberty by the Lake

Stewart Creek Park

Entire day of fun

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club

4th of July Celebration

Independence Park East

Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.

More information here: http://www.trophyclub.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events/fourth-of-july-celebration.html



July 7th

Crowley

Celebration of Freedom

Bicentennial Park

Fun starts at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom



Greenville

Superbowl Speedway

Fireworks show after races finish

More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/

Gun Barrel City

Gun Barrel City July Fest

Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest