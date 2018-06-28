4th of July Events Across North Texas

If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework show across North Texas.
(This list is organized first by DAY, then by city name, in alphabetical order)
June 29
Fort Worth
Texas Motor Speedway
Friday Night Drags
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
More information here: https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/news/news-releases/posts/2018/june/earliest-fireworks-show-in-the-metroplex-set-for-this-friday/
Haslet
Independence Day parade and Fireworks
Parade starts at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
More information: www.haslet.org/342/July-4th
June 30
Allen
First to the Fourth
Celebration Park
Live music starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10:05 p.m.
More information here: http://www.allenusa.org/157/Schedules
Coppell
Celebrate Coppell
Andrew Brown Park
Fun starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30pm
More information here: http://celebratecoppell.com/
Mesquite
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
Racing starts at 8 p.m.
Fireworks after the final race
Tickets are required
More information: http://devilsbowl.com/
Seagoville
Fireworks in The Park
Fun runs from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
More information: http://www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1154&month=6&year=2018&day=26&calType=0
July 2
Fort Worth
Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
Firework show after the concert
Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic
July 3
Addison
Addison Kaboom Town!
Air show starts at 7:15 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. / will be simulcast on 100.3 Jack FM
Admission is free, but space is limited
More information: www.addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington
Light Up Arlington
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. / will be simulcast on 95.9 The Ranch
Admission is free
More information: www.lightuparlington.com/
Farmers Branch
Independence Day Celebration
Fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Free admission for Farmers Branch residents with a Firecracker fast Pass
$5 admission for non-residents
Kids 3 and under are free
More information: http://www.farmersbranch.info/638/Independence-Day-Celebration
Fort Worth
Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
Firework show after the concert
Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic
Grand Prairie
Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
Lone Star Park
Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start after the final race.
Tickets required
More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/
Granbury
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Vendors on the square starting at 4 p.m.
Joshua
Independence Day Celebration
Children's Parade starts at 7 p.m.
Live music starts at 8 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
Admission is free
More information: http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-celebration-158
Lewisville
Red White and Lewisville
Live music starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is free
More information: https://www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/26694/974?curm=7&cury=2018
Mansfield
Rockin' 4th of July
Fun starts at 7 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is free
More information: https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/event/7409/rockin-4th-of-july
Roanoke
Roanoke's 3rd Rocks
Live music starts at 8 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
More information: https://www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Sachse
Red, White and Blue Blast
Parade starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information: https://www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Southlake
Stars and Stripes Festival
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2018
Waxahachie
Crape Myrtle Festival
Tailgate party at 5 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Admission is free
More information here: http://www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2018/crape-myrtle-festival--parade
July 4th
Anna
4th of July Celebration
Anna High School
Live music starts at 7:30pm
Fireworks start at 9:00pm
More information here: http://www.greaterannachamber.com/annual-events/anna-texas-fireworks/
Bedford
Bedford 4th Fest
Boys Ranch Park
Fun starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
More information here: https://www.bedfordtx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1344/4thFest-2018-Press-Release?bidId=
Burleson
Independence Day Celebration
Chisenhall Sports Complex
Live music at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
More information here: https://www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration
Canton
4th of July Fireworks Show
First Monday grounds (west side)
Event starts at 9 p.m.
More information here: https://www.visitcantontx.com/events/2017/7/4/4th-of-july-firework-show
Dallas
Fair Park Fourth
Fair Park
Midway opens at 12 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:37 p.m.
More information here: https://fairpark.org/index.php/en/?option=com_content&view=article&id=87
Denton
Yankee Doodle Parade
Downtown Denton
Starts at 9 a.m.
More information here: https://www.discoverdenton.com/event/4th-july-yankee-doodle-parade/
Desoto/Lancaster
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Lancaster Community Park
Event starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration
Duncanville
Independence Day Celebration
Armstrong Park
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks at Dark
Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center
More information here: http://www.duncanville.com/event/independence-day-celebration/
Farmersville
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
Southlake Park
Event starts at 4 p.m.
More information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1704626386311302/
Flower Mound
Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest
Bakersfield Park
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.
More information here: https://www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Fourth
Panther Island Pavillion
Gates open at 2 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
More information here: http://fortworthsfourth.com/
Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
Firework show after the concert
Tickets required, can be purchased here: http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic
Frisco
Frisco Freedom Fest
Frisco City Hall
Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks start after FC Dallas game (approximately 10 p.m.)
More information here: http://www.friscofreedomfest.org/138/Schedule
Garland
Star-Spangled Spectacular
Firewheel Town Center
Fun starts at 4 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
More information here: http://www.visitgarlandtx.com/events/2018/star-spangled-spectacular-2018
Grand Prairie
Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
Lone Star Park
Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start after the final race.
Tickets required
More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/
Granbury
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.
Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.
Red, White & Battle of the Bulls at Reunion Grounds starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks show over Lake Granbury starts at 9:45 p.m.
More information: http://www.granburychamber.com/pages/th-of-july
Grapevine
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Lake Grapevine
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/events/july-fourth-fireworks/
Haltom City
NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: http://www.haltomcitytx.com/community-projects-news-events/2603-northeast-tarrant-county-family-4th-july-4-2018
Hudson Oaks
Boomin' 4th
Gene L Voyles Park
Event starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
More information here: https://boomin4th.com/
Hurst
Hurst Stars & Stripes
Hurst Community Park
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
NO on-site parking! Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom
More information here: http://www.hursttx.gov/about-us/departments/recreation/hurst-stars-stripes-2018
Irving
Independence Day Celebration
Lake Carolyn
Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://cityofirving.org/DocumentCenter/View/31045/2018-Independence-Day-Celebration-flier
Lake Cities
Lake Cities 4th of July
Lake Dallas City Park
Parade at 9 a.m.
Events all day
Fireworks show at dark
More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/Desoto
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Lancaster Community Park
Event starts at 6 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration
McKinney
Red, White and Boom
McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
All day events
Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
North Richland Hills
NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: http://www.nrhtx.com/calendar.aspx?EID=3823
Park Cities
Park Cities July 4th Parade
Near Highland Park Town Hall
Starts at 9 a.m.
More information here: https://www.uptexas.org/Calendar-Events/2013/Park-Cities-July-4th-Parade
Plano
City of Plano All American Fourth Fireworks
Amphitheater at Oak Point Park
Fun starts at Collin College at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks
Richardson
Family 4th Celebration
Breckinridge Park
Live music at 6:15 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Rockwall
July 4th Parade and Fireworks
Harry Myers Park
Parade at 11 a.m.
Fireworks at dark
More information here: https://playrockwall.com/2018/05/4th-july-parade-fireworks/
Rowlett
Fireworks on Main
5300 Main Street
Live music starts at 8 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
The Colony
Liberty by the Lake
Stewart Creek Park
Entire day of fun
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club
4th of July Celebration
Independence Park East
Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.
More information here: http://www.trophyclub.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events/fourth-of-july-celebration.html
July 7th
Crowley
Celebration of Freedom
Bicentennial Park
Fun starts at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom
Greenville
Superbowl Speedway
Fireworks show after races finish
More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/
Gun Barrel City
Gun Barrel City July Fest
Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest