4th of July Events Across North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

4th of July Events Across North Texas

By Matt Jackson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fort Worth's Fourth 2018

    Don't miss Fort Worth's Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion! (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    If you are still trying to decide what to do on the 4th of July, NBCDFW.com has you covered with more than 50 different firework show across North Texas.

    (This list is organized first by DAY, then by city name, in alphabetical order)

    June 29

    Fort Worth

    Texas Motor Speedway
    Friday Night Drags
    Fireworks at 10 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/news/news-releases/posts/2018/june/earliest-fireworks-show-in-the-metroplex-set-for-this-friday/

    Haslet

    Independence Day parade and Fireworks
    Parade starts at 7:30 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
    More information: www.haslet.org/342/July-4th

    June 30

    Allen

    First to the Fourth
    Celebration Park
    Live music starts at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10:05 p.m.
    More information here: http://www.allenusa.org/157/Schedules

    Coppell

    Celebrate Coppell
    Andrew Brown Park
    Fun starts at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9:30pm
    More information here: http://celebratecoppell.com/

    Mesquite

    Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
    Racing starts at 8 p.m.
    Fireworks after the final race
    Tickets are required
    More information: http://devilsbowl.com/

    Seagoville

    Fireworks in The Park
    Fun runs from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
    More information: http://www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1154&month=6&year=2018&day=26&calType=0

    July 2

    Fort Worth

    Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
    Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
    Firework show after the concert
    Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
    More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic

    July 3

    Addison

    Addison Kaboom Town!
    Air show starts at 7:15 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. / will be simulcast on 100.3 Jack FM
    Admission is free, but space is limited
    More information: www.addisonkaboomtown.com

    Arlington

    Light Up Arlington
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. / will be simulcast on 95.9 The Ranch
    Admission is free
    More information: www.lightuparlington.com/

    Farmers Branch

    Independence Day Celebration
    Fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    Free admission for Farmers Branch residents with a Firecracker fast Pass
    $5 admission for non-residents
    Kids 3 and under are free
    More information: http://www.farmersbranch.info/638/Independence-Day-Celebration

    Fort Worth

    Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
    Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
    Firework show after the concert
    Tickets required, can be purchased here http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
    More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic

    Grand Prairie

    Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
    Lone Star Park
    Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start after the final race.
    Tickets required
    More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/

    Granbury

    Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
    Vendors on the square starting at 4 p.m.

    Joshua

    Independence Day Celebration
    Children's Parade starts at 7 p.m.
    Live music starts at 8 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dark
    Admission is free
    More information: http://www.joshuachamber.com/calendar/independence-day-celebration-158

    Lewisville

    Red White and Lewisville
    Live music starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    Admission is free
    More information: https://www.visitlewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/26694/974?curm=7&cury=2018

    Mansfield

    Rockin' 4th of July
    Fun starts at 7 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    Admission is free
    More information: https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/event/7409/rockin-4th-of-july

    Roanoke

    Roanoke's 3rd Rocks
    Live music starts at 8 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    More information: https://www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

    Sachse

    Red, White and Blue Blast
    Parade starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information: https://www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

    Southlake

    Stars and Stripes Festival
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2018

    Waxahachie

    Crape Myrtle Festival
    Tailgate party at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9 p.m.
    Admission is free
    More information here: http://www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2018/crape-myrtle-festival--parade

    July 4th

    Anna

    4th of July Celebration
    Anna High School
    Live music starts at 7:30pm
    Fireworks start at 9:00pm
    More information here: http://www.greaterannachamber.com/annual-events/anna-texas-fireworks/

    Bedford

    Bedford 4th Fest
    Boys Ranch Park
    Fun starts at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.bedfordtx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1344/4thFest-2018-Press-Release?bidId=

    Burleson

    Independence Day Celebration
    Chisenhall Sports Complex
    Live music at 7:30 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration

    Canton

    4th of July Fireworks Show
    First Monday grounds (west side)
    Event starts at 9 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.visitcantontx.com/events/2017/7/4/4th-of-july-firework-show

    Dallas

    Fair Park Fourth
    Fair Park
    Midway opens at 12 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:37 p.m.
    More information here: https://fairpark.org/index.php/en/?option=com_content&view=article&id=87

    Denton

    Yankee Doodle Parade
    Downtown Denton
    Starts at 9 a.m.
    More information here: https://www.discoverdenton.com/event/4th-july-yankee-doodle-parade/

    Desoto/Lancaster

    Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
    Lancaster Community Park
    Event starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dark
    More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

    Duncanville

    Independence Day Celebration
    Armstrong Park
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks at Dark
    Wristbands are required and can be picked up at Duncanville Recreation Center
    More information here: http://www.duncanville.com/event/independence-day-celebration/

    Farmersville

    Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
    Southlake Park
    Event starts at 4 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1704626386311302/

    Flower Mound

    Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest
    Bakersfield Park
    Gates open at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

    Fort Worth

    Fort Worth's Fourth
    Panther Island Pavillion
    Gates open at 2 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    More information here: http://fortworthsfourth.com/

    Fort Worth Botanical Garden's Concert in the Garden
    Concert starts at 8:15 p.m.
    Firework show after the concert
    Tickets required, can be purchased here: http://www.fwsymphony.org/concerts/concerts.asp?concert=633
    More information: http://www.fwbg.org/events/2018/7/2/concerts-in-the-garden-old-fashioned-family-fireworks-and-picnic

    Frisco

    Frisco Freedom Fest
    Frisco City Hall
    Party on the Plaza starts at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks start after FC Dallas game (approximately 10 p.m.)
    More information here: http://www.friscofreedomfest.org/138/Schedule

    Garland

    Star-Spangled Spectacular
    Firewheel Town Center
    Fun starts at 4 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
    More information here: http://www.visitgarlandtx.com/events/2018/star-spangled-spectacular-2018

    Grand Prairie

    Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration
    Lone Star Park
    Live racing starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start after the final race.
    Tickets required
    More information: https://www.lonestarpark.com/events/lone-stars-stripes-celebration/

    Granbury

    Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
    Vendors on the square starting at 8 a.m.
    Hometown Parade at 10 a.m.
    Red, White & Battle of the Bulls at Reunion Grounds starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks show over Lake Granbury starts at 9:45 p.m.
    More information: http://www.granburychamber.com/pages/th-of-july

    Grapevine

    July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
    Lake Grapevine
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

    Haltom City

    NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
    The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: http://www.haltomcitytx.com/community-projects-news-events/2603-northeast-tarrant-county-family-4th-july-4-2018

    Hudson Oaks

    Boomin' 4th
    Gene L Voyles Park
    Event starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
    More information here: https://boomin4th.com/

    Hurst

    Hurst Stars & Stripes
    Hurst Community Park
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    NO on-site parking! Shuttle service will pick up from North East Mall in front of Nordstrom
    More information here: http://www.hursttx.gov/about-us/departments/recreation/hurst-stars-stripes-2018

    Irving

    Independence Day Celebration
    Lake Carolyn
    Fun starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://cityofirving.org/DocumentCenter/View/31045/2018-Independence-Day-Celebration-flier

    Lake Cities

    Lake Cities 4th of July
    Lake Dallas City Park
    Parade at 9 a.m.
    Events all day
    Fireworks show at dark
    More information: https://www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

    Lancaster/Desoto

    Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
    Lancaster Community Park
    Event starts at 6 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dark
    More information here: https://www.desototexas.gov/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

    McKinney

    Red, White and Boom
    McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
    All day events
    Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

    North Richland Hills

    NorthEast Tarrant County's Family 4th
    The Hills Shopping Center / North Richland Hills
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: http://www.nrhtx.com/calendar.aspx?EID=3823

    Park Cities

    Park Cities July 4th Parade
    Near Highland Park Town Hall
    Starts at 9 a.m.
    More information here: https://www.uptexas.org/Calendar-Events/2013/Park-Cities-July-4th-Parade

    Plano

    City of Plano All American Fourth Fireworks
    Amphitheater at Oak Point Park
    Fun starts at Collin College at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.plano.gov/2848/All-American-Fourth-Fireworks

    Richardson

    Family 4th Celebration
    Breckinridge Park
    Live music at 6:15 p.m.
    Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

    Rockwall

    July 4th Parade and Fireworks
    Harry Myers Park
    Parade at 11 a.m.
    Fireworks at dark
    More information here: https://playrockwall.com/2018/05/4th-july-parade-fireworks/

    Rowlett

    Fireworks on Main
    5300 Main Street
    Live music starts at 8 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

    The Colony

    Liberty by the Lake
    Stewart Creek Park
    Entire day of fun
    Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

    Trophy Club

    4th of July Celebration
    Independence Park East
    Fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.
    More information here: http://www.trophyclub.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events/fourth-of-july-celebration.html

    July 7th

    Crowley

    Celebration of Freedom
    Bicentennial Park
    Fun starts at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at dark
    More information here: https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom

    Greenville

    Superbowl Speedway
    Fireworks show after races finish
    More information here: http://www.superbowlspeedway.com/

    Gun Barrel City

    Gun Barrel City July Fest
    Gun Barrel City Park Amphitheater
    Gates open at 5 p.m.
    Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
    More information here: https://www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices