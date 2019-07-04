4th of July 2019 Busy Across DFW

As North Texans celebrated the 4th of July, first responders across DFW prepared for what is traditionally one the busiest nights of the year. (Published 51 minutes ago)

In Fort Worth... fire, police and other city assets pulled additional resources into a temporary 'Emergency Operations Center' to manage fireworks related calls.

"This is one place where we can be inside, out of the elements and completely concentrate on what it is that's going on," Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

According to Drivdahl, Fort Worth alone typically receives over 2,000 fireworks related calls and the hope is that extra staffing will divert those calls from the 9-1-1 system, moving them instead to a dedicated line: 817-392-4444.

Almost as busy as first responders were DFW fireworks stand.

"We've had great weather lately, we've had so much rain, no burn bans and everyone has been waiting to get outside and enjoy themselves," Terry Barriere, owner of the Burleson Fireworks Farm said.

Barriere said business this year has been especially strong, with fireworks of every type and size selling strong.

While legal in Tarrant County, fireworks are illegal in the City of Fort Worth, as is also the case in Dallas.