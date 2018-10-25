Police Search for Suspect After Cars Vandalized in Fort Worth Neighborhood - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search for Suspect After Cars Vandalized in Fort Worth Neighborhood

The suspect was seen roaming the neighborhood before the vandalism occurred

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Fort Worth Police

    Police are searching for a suspect after two vehicles were vandalized in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

    On Tuesday, October 23, police were notified that a man had stolen garage door openers and gift cards from cars in the Double Eagle neighborhood. Four days before that, the suspect had roamee around the neighborhood looking for unlocked cars.

    The suspect was captured in photos and is described as a white male and was seen driving a silver SUV that police say is similar to a Mitsubishi Outlander. 

    Anyone who has information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 817-392-3183. 

