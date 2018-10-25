Police are searching for a suspect after two vehicles were vandalized in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

On Tuesday, October 23, police were notified that a man had stolen garage door openers and gift cards from cars in the Double Eagle neighborhood. Four days before that, the suspect had roamee around the neighborhood looking for unlocked cars.

The suspect was captured in photos and is described as a white male and was seen driving a silver SUV that police say is similar to a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone who has information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 817-392-3183.

