Two people are dead following a collision between a TRE train and a commercial truck in North Arlington Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place at a crossing along Calloway Cemetery Road, near the Arlington and Euless borders.

Arlington police have confirmed two people inside the truck were killed in the crash. MedStar said it transported nearly a dozen others to area hospitals, two of them in critical condition.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

DART said the crash is affecting TRE operations between the Centerport and Bell stations. A shuttle bus will help passengers get between the two stations for the time being.

