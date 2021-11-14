49-Year-Old Man Killed in Overnight Shooting on Dallas Freeway: Police

A man is dead after a shooting on a Dallas roadway on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at Eastbound R.L.T. Freeway just before the I-45/75 split shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim inside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Juan Manuel Hurtado, was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, witnesses told officers that a light colored truck may have been involved in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.