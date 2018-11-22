49 Restaurants and Bars Open on Thanksgiving in North Texas

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving, dozens of D-FW restaurants are here to serve. Reservations may be required or recommended, so make plans now.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Asador, located at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, will serve a prix fixe dinner.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Fort Worth will serve lunch and dinner. Diners can order the three-course menu or choose items from the regular dinner menu. Each guest will go home with a gift -- a turkey sandwich made with the butcher shop's turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Bird Cafe in Fort Worth will serve Thanksgiving brunch.

Blue Mesa Grill will serve a brunch buffet featuring turkey, ham, soup, pumpkin flan and more. Only the Fort Worth restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving.

Go here to read more from our partners at GuideLive.