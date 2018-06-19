Catholic Charities of Fort Worth said they have received and are assisting children who have been separated from their parents at the border.

They are currently housing elementary to middle school aged kids. Catholic Charities has not released how many children they have, when they arrived and if more would be in the coming days.

"The use of separation of children, including babies, from their mothers and fathers at the U.S./Mexico border as a tool for implementing the Administration's zero tolerance policy is sinful because it undermines the right to life of the vulnerable, directly traumatizes those who have already been injured, and undermines the role of legitimate authority," said Bishop Michael Olson.

Catholic Charities of Fort Worth has a foster program partnered with the federal government and they regulalrly take in children the government sends them.

