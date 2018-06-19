Catholic Charities of Fort Worth Taking in Children Separated From Families at the Border - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Catholic Charities of Fort Worth Taking in Children Separated From Families at the Border

Fort Worth Catholic Charities said they are accepting elementary to middle school aged kids

By Julian Esparza

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Catholic Charities of Fort Worth said they have received and are assisting children who have been separated from their parents at the border. 

    They are currently housing elementary to middle school aged kids. Catholic Charities has not released how many children they have, when they arrived and if more would be in the coming days.

    "The use of separation of children, including babies, from their mothers and fathers at the U.S./Mexico border as a tool for implementing the Administration's zero tolerance policy is sinful because it undermines the right to life of the vulnerable, directly traumatizes those who have already been injured, and undermines the role of legitimate authority," said Bishop Michael Olson.

    Catholic Charities of Fort Worth has a foster program partnered with the federal government and they regulalrly take in children the government sends them.

    DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    [NATL] DHS Secretary Defends Practice of Separating Families at Border

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the practice of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying that her department is merely following laws. Speaking at a White House briefing Monday, Nielsen said the issue has been growing for years, the product of loopholes that have created an open border.

    (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

