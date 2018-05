Businesses in Old Town Lewisville are hanging posters that declare "Hate Has No Business Here" after anti-immigrant flyers appeared in town last week. (Published 31 minutes ago)

New posters started to pup up in the windows of businesses in Old Town Lewisville Friday that read "Hate has no business here."

The posters were a response to other flyers distributed last week that suggested immigrants were not welcome in the town.

The Denton South Interfaith Alliance said it decided to pass out the new posters to show that the message did not represent what those in Lewisville truly believe.

“I'm proud that everyone in Lewisville has banded together," Caroline Berend, who owns Bridal Boutique, said. "Everyone in Lewisville, not just business owners but people who live in Old Town, who came through downtown, they were outraged that someone would come through our town and put those kinds of signs in our town when no one has that feeling down here.”



So far, about a half dozen businesses have displayed the poster.