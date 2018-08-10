24 Hour Taco-Eating Marathon for Mental Health Awareness

A Dallas man who lost his son to a heroin overdose is on a mission to help artists and musicians who struggle with addiction, depression, suicidal thoughts and mental health issues.
Jon Daniel is spending 24 hours eating at 48 taquerias for one good cause. He is raising money and awareness for Dallas-based Foundation 45.
“Foundation 45 provides free support groups three nights a week in Deep Ellum and also in the Bishop Arts District as well,” Dr. Peter Thomas of Foundation 45 explained. "[There are] support groups to help local artists, musicians, people within the counter culture struggling with depression, suicide, anxiety and also addiction.”
Daniel’s son was a local musician before his overdose which lends to his interest in helping Foundation 45.
“My son worked at Bomb Factory and was a musician,” Daniel said. “This is a community of artists and people in the hospitality business and other creative [people] that are the backbone of Deep Ellum that have been chronically undeserved with mental health and addiction treatment.”
Foundation45 was created when 14 Deep Ellum musicians and artists committed suicide in the span of just a few years. Organizers knew that something had to be done to help this corner or Dallas culture that was struggling with significant personal issues.
“When they are afflicted by something like depression, anxiety and addiction, they tend to be heavily influenced and heavily impacted by that –maybe even more so than the general population,” Thomas explained. “Creative people are generally very emotionally driven people.”
While the services of the group are available to anyone needing help; there is specific outreach for locals working in the arts.
“I think artists and musicians are kind of a pretty unique breed and so we don’t generally gravitate to more clinical mental health settings so Foundation 45 has a little more of an edge to it,” Thomas said.
There is a certain edge to eating tacos for 24 hours. Daniel knows it will garner a lot of attention. He hopes that attention translates to support for those who struggle with addiction and depression and inspires those in the middle of the struggle to seek help.
“There are resources out there for you. You are not alone in this,” Daniel said.
“As long as there have been creative people, there have been issues – because being creative is hard and making a living being creative is hard,” Daniel said. “Whether you have insurance or not or whether you feel isolated or not – there is a community here that will put its arms around you.”
You can find help and more information HERE.
You can also follow the "Taco Trail" below:
LIST OF TACO LOCATIONS AND TIMES
| Time | Name | Address |
| 6:30 | El Jordan Cafe | 416 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 7:00 | Tacodeli Oak Cliff | 1878 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 7:30 | Taco Stop | 1900 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207 |
| 8:00 | Taqueria La Ventana | 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202 |
| 8:30 | Salsa Limon | 411 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201 |
| 9:00 | Taco Borracho | 300 N Akard St Dallas, TX 75201 |
| 9:30 | Ascension Coffee | 1601 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201 |
| 10:00 | Commisary | 1217 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202 |
| 10:30 | Flying Horse Cafe | 1401 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75201 |
| 11:00 | The Cedars Social | 1326 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215 |
| 11:30 | Revolver Taco Lounge | 2701 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 12:00 | Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Deep Ellum | 2706 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 12:30 | Allgood Cafe | 2934 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 13:00 | Maracas | 2914 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 13:30 | Pepe’s & Mito’s | 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 14:00 | Bowls & Tacos | 3400 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226 |
| 14:30 | Tacodeli Walnut Hill | 8031 Walnut Hill Ln Dallas, TX 75231 |
| 15:00 | Resident Taqueria | 9661 Audelia Rd #112, Dallas, TX 75238 |
| 15:30 | Urban Taco | 5321 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 16:00 | R Taco Greenville | 4802 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 16:30 | Velvet Taco Greenville | 4622 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 17:00 | Torchy’s Tacos SMU | 5600 SMU Blvd Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 17:30 | Yucatan Taco Stand | 2023 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 18:00 | Tacos Y Mas | 5419 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 18:30 | El Come Taco | 2513 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 |
| 19:00 | Velvet Taco Knox/Henderson | 3012 N. Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 |
| 19:30 | Betty Ringer Ice Cream | 750 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 20:00 | Off-Site Kitchen | 331 Singleton Blvd #100, Dallas, TX 75212 |
| 20:30 | Trompo | 839 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212 |
| 21:00 | Tacos Mariachi | 602 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212 |
| 21:30 | Taquero | 1601 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212 |
| 22:00 | El Si Hay | 601 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 22:30 | Small Brewpub | 333 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 23:00 | Taco y Vino | 213 W 8th Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 23:30 | Cafe Brazil Oak Cliff | 611 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 00:00 | El Rincon Tapatio | 127 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 7520 |
| 00:30 | Fito's Tacos | 3113 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75211 |
| 1:00 | Fuel City | 801 S Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207 |
| 1:30 | OMG Tacos | 2600 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75201 |
| 2:00 | Taqueria La Ventana | 3847 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219 |
| 2:30 | Cafe Brazil Oak Lawn | 3851 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219 |
| 3:00 | La Paisanita Oak Lawn | 4447 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 |
| 3:30 | Buzzbrews Oak Lawn | 4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219 |
| 4:00 | Whataburger | 5500 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209 |
| 4:30 | Fuel Town Texaco | 1525 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75247 |
| 5:00 | Taqueria Taxco | 2909 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75247 |
| 5:30 | Jack in the Box | 1020 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208 |
| 6:00 | Cesar’s Oak Cliff | 1106 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208 |