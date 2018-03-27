Check Your Mail, Good News Could Be Inside!

The NBC 5 Responds team wants you to be on the lookout for letters with yellow envelopes that will save you money. It's part of our medical debt initiative.

Thousands of people in North Texas will soon find out their medical bills have been paid, no questions asked.

If your name is on the list, you'll receive a yellow envelope with RIP Medical Debt at the top left corner.

Inside of this envelope is a letter informing you that your medical debt has been paid.

There are no forms to fill out; no extra steps you need to take. It's simply a bill that has been erased.

We often say if it seems too good to be true it probably is, but this is the exception!

Thanks to the donation from NBC-owned stations, we were able to buy $2 million worth of medical debt for people in North Texas.

We partnered with the non-profit RIP Medical Debt, who will be sending out those letters.

As for who will get those letters, NBC 5 doesn't get the list of the people who were helped.

So, make sure you're on the lookout to see if you're one of the thousands of people who had their debt eliminated.

But just because we don't know who you are, doesn't mean we don't want to know who you are.

So if you get one of these letters in the mail, please call us at 844-573-7763.

We want to know your story and how this letter has helped you and your family.

And this effort is far from over!

We still have people in our area donating to the cause, helping their neighbors get out of medical debt.

So far, our viewers have purchased more than $5 million worth of medical debt.

If you'd like to join the movement and donate, click here.



Remember, donating $1 will help eliminate $100 in medical debt for people right here in North Texas.