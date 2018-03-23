New Crayola Experience Coming to Shops at Willow Bend in Plano - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Crayola Experience Coming to Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

There's nothing like a brand new box of crayons, right?

Published 2 hours ago

    The city of Plano is about to get a new burst of color.

    Pennsylvania-based Crayola is bringing its interactive Crayola Experience to The Shops at Willow Bend.

    The store includes dozens of hands-on activities and, of course, a 5,000 square-foot store with endless Crayola products.

    "When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community, and we can't wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it," Smith Holland, Crayola CEO, said in a news release.

    Plano's Crayola Experience will be open year-round to host private events, group trips and birthday parties. Families can also buy annual passes.

    The 60,000 square-foot concept will be located between the food court and Macy's.

    Doors open Friday at 10 a.m.

    Read more online: Crayola Experience Plano

