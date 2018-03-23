Mario Zucca, an artist at Crayola, created a beautiful mural of Mango Tango on the parking lot at the NBC DFW studios. (Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017)

The city of Plano is about to get a new burst of color.

Pennsylvania-based Crayola is bringing its interactive Crayola Experience to The Shops at Willow Bend.



The store includes dozens of hands-on activities and, of course, a 5,000 square-foot store with endless Crayola products.

"When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community, and we can't wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it," Smith Holland, Crayola CEO, said in a news release.

Plano's Crayola Experience will be open year-round to host private events, group trips and birthday parties. Families can also buy annual passes.



The 60,000 square-foot concept will be located between the food court and Macy's.

Doors open Friday at 10 a.m.



