Clocks Spring Forward Early Sunday Morning

Get ready to spring forward!

This weekend marks the start of daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11. That means that when the time hits 2 a.m., we automatically "spring forward" and the time becomes 3 a.m.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

The lost hour of sleep may play a bigger, perhaps more dangerous role in our body’s natural rhythm than we think.

According to a University of Colorado study, researchers found a 25 percent jump in the number of heart attacks occurring the Monday after we "spring forward" compared to other Mondays during the year – a trend that remained even after accounting for seasonal variations in these events.

"[Heart attacks] were much more frequent the Monday after the spring time change and then tapered off over the other days of the week," lead author Dr. Amneet Sandhu, a cardiology fellow at the University of Colorado in Denver, said in an American College of Cardiology news release. It may mean that people who are already vulnerable to heart disease may be at greater risk right after sudden time changes."

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

You should also take the time this weekend to make a few quick safety checks around your home.

"When you change your clocks, change your batteries," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says. You should test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, and make sure to change the batteries twice per year.

