The eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 are once again open to traffic at Garland Road after an early-morning crash closed the highway for several hours.

The crash happened near Garland Road at about 5:30 a.m. and drivers are being forced to exit at Kingsley Road, or beforehand, police said.

Garland police said a tractor-trailer hydroplaned at about 5:30 a.m. and was hit by a second big-rig -- both then went off the roadway where one of the trucks overturned.

Two people in one of the truck were hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening. The driver of the other truck was not injured.



The highway was closed for seveal hours to allow crews to clean an oil spill on the roadway, police said.

Drivers were detoured at Kingsley Road, police said. Though the roadway has reopened, police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route as delays are expected to last into the afternoon.

