A mother and son are more connected today than they ever thought possible. Doctors determined the mother was the perfect match for her son, who needed a new, healthy kidney. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

Curtisha Grant gave birth to son Ky'are 19 years ago. She gave him life again this week when she donated one of her kidneys to him.

"What a wonderful day to give the gift of life twice,' said Curtisha Grant, about the transplant that happened on Valentine's Day.

In April 2017, Ky'are was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The rare kidney disease attacks a the kidney's filtering unit and causes scarring that can lead to permanent kidney damage and even failure. The National Kidney Foundation said males are impacted more often than females, and it most frequently occurs in African Americans.

"The next several months were filled with cloudy uncertainties and hopeful triumphs that eventually led up to this family receiving more life changing news in December," Curtisha Grant told NBC 5. Doctors called Ky-are's mom to inform her kidney was a perfect match for her son. She would be his living donor, his "Christmas Miracle" as the family called it.

The transplant happened on Valentine's Day. "Love saved Key's life,"Curtisha told NBC 5.

Mother and son are recovering at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and should be out of the hospital this weekend.

The Grant family of Tarrant County has documented the journey and Curtisha Grant shared the experience from arrival at the hospital to post surgery on her Facebook page.

"Our objective is to bring awareness to kidney disease. My son had no symptoms, it's a silent killer. We also want to encourage living organ donation," she said

