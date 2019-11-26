47-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Armed Teens Fought at Dallas Apartment Complex: PD

A 47-year-old woman is dead after being shot while a group of armed teens fought Monday at an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove, police say.

According to police, the shooting was reported about 6:11 p.m. at an apartment community in the 1200 block of North Masters Drive. Officers arrived to find Lisa Henry on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near the complex's playground, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684 or email erica.king@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 238034-2019.

Crime Stoppers is $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be made anonymously to 214-373-TIPS (8477).