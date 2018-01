A grass fire in Denton County burned dozens of acres in Denton County on Saturday.

Crews were called at about 11 a.m. Saturday to the 5400 block of Duck Creek Road for the fire.

Fire officials said the fire burned between 65-75 acres. Due to the size, a task force of fire departments across the county were called in to assist.

Officials are unsure of the exact cause of the fire and said there were no injuries.

