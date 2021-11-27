River Oaks

46-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Car in River Oaks

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in River Oaks on Friday night, police said.

According to the River Oaks Police Department, the incident occurred at 4600 River Oaks Boulevard at approximately 10:32 p.m.

Police said pedestrian did not yield the right of way and stepped out in front of a vehicle.

The River Oaks Fire Department and MedStar attended to the pedestrian but declared her dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the woman was later identified as 46-year-old Courtney Rene Scarborough from Gatesville, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was not charged with any offense, police said.

