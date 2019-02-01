It's always a big day when a multi-million dollar road project is complete in North Texas. Ribbon cutting ceremony for State Highway 199 near Azle and Lakeside. (Published 2 hours ago)

Local and state leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new $46 million stretch of Highway 199 Friday.

The five-mile project stretches from Western Center Boulevard in Azle to Nine Mile Bridge Road in Lakeside -- and expands the highway from two lanes to three in each direction.

Officials say growth in Northwest Tarrant County over the last decade has resulted in heavy congestion along the highway -- which is why they felt it was an ideal candidate to receive funding from the Governor's "Texas Clear Lanes" initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce congestion on Texas highways, particularly in the state's largest metropolitan areas, without building new toll roads or toll lanes.

"When we can do one of these that is not tolled, it just fills in another gap that needs to be done," said Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Commissioner and Chairman of the Regional Transportation Council. "And it's not an additional burden on the taxpayer or the driver."

It's one of the earliest completed "Texas Clear Lanes" projects. Several others are already in the works across North Texas.