A major North Texas highway is closed after a rock hauler struck an overpass Wednesday morning.

It happened on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 near Pinson Road in Forney.

Police said the rock hauler was attempting to drive under the overpass when it appears to have gotten stuck, causing significant damage to the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear how long eastbound Highway 80 will be shut down.

