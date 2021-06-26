Dallas County

44-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on I-20

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning.

Metro

A motorcyclist died Saturday morning following an accident on Interstate 20, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

At 2:08 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on westbound I-20 at North Cedar Ridge Drive. Officials did not say what caused the crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue had been at the location and shut down the right two lanes. The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene, officials said.

His name has not been released.

