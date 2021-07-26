43-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Dallas Café Parking Lot: Police

A 43-year-old man was found fatally shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of an East Dallas café, Dallas police said.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in the homicide of Jesus Canales, 43.

At around 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a café at 2316 Oates Road. Upon arrival, officers found Canales lying in the middle of the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses said a man suspected in the shooting fled the scene in a dark gray or charcoal pickup truck, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 132827-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.

According to NBC 5's count, the man's murder is the 121st homicide in the city of Dallas this year.