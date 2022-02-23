42-Year-Old Woman Involved in Tasing Elderly Woman in 2019 Sentenced

A 42-year-old woman involved in the 2019 tasing of a 71-year-old woman has been sentenced officials say.

According to Arlington Police, 42-year-old Traci Cahill was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and pleaded non-guilty.

The Fort Worth woman was also charged with a third-degree felony for credit card abuse of an elderly person.

The sentencing comes after, 22-year-old Nakayla Katrice Wright was sentenced to 17 years for tasing the woman several times and buying hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

During the robbery, the women used a taser or stun gun on the 71-year-old woman in order to steal her purse, said police.

Officials say, Jason Simmons, who they believe assisted the women in the attack, awaits sentencing set for May 23.