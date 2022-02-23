Arlington police

42-Year-Old Woman Involved in Tasing Elderly Woman in 2019 Sentenced

Traci Rene Cahill and Nakayla Katrice Wright were sentenced for using a taser on a 71-year-old woman before robbing her

NBC 5 News

A 42-year-old woman involved in the 2019 tasing of a 71-year-old woman has been sentenced officials say.

According to Arlington Police, 42-year-old Traci Cahill was sentenced to 30 years for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and pleaded non-guilty.

The Fort Worth woman was also charged with a third-degree felony for credit card abuse of an elderly person.

The sentencing comes after, 22-year-old Nakayla Katrice Wright was sentenced to 17 years for tasing the woman several times and buying hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

During the robbery, the women used a taser or stun gun on the 71-year-old woman in order to steal her purse, said police.

Officials say, Jason Simmons, who they believe assisted the women in the attack, awaits sentencing set for May 23.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Arlington police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us