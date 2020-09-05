42-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Into Concrete Pillar, Dallas County Officials Say

A 42-year-old man died Friday night after he crossed four lanes of Interstate 30 and struck a concrete pillar, Dallas County officials say.

At about 10:30 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Mesquite police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash at I-30 and the U.S. Highway 80 bridge.

First responders found the man in the driver's seat of a silver Nissan Altima in the grassy area on the right shoulder. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dallas County sheriff's officials believe the driver crossed over four lanes of traffic from the left lane and hit a concrete pillar on the right shoulder with the left portion of the car.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

The roadway was cleared at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.