42 Firearms Stolen in Robberies of 3 North Texas Gun Shops: ATF

The robberies took place in North Richland Hills, Coppell, and Flower Mound

By Logan McElroy

Five people took 18 firearms and boxes of ammunition on April 18 from Republic Arsenal in Coppell. Federal officials are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved in robberies at Republic Arsenal and two other gun shops across North Texas this month.
Federal agencies are asking for help identifying the people accused of taking 42 firearms from three gun shops within a 25-mile radius in North Texas this month.

The first robbery occurred April 13 at 2:15 a.m. at Elliot White Gun Co in the 6200 block of Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Five unidentified people stole nine firearms and various firearm accessories before leaving in an older red Ford Focus, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The second robbery took place April 18 at 3:05 a.m. at Republic Arsenal in the 300 block of South Hwy 121 N in Coppell. In that robbery, five people smashed the glass and stole 18 firearms and ammunition boxes.

In the first two robberies, the group fled in a red older model Ford Escape.

In two of the gun shop robberies, the individuals fled in a red older model Ford Escape, according to the ATF.

The next day, four people shattered glass to steal 15 firearms from SK Arms in the 1200 block of Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound, according to the ATF.

The suspected robbers concealed their identity with masks, hoods and gloves in all three robberies, the ATF said.

The ATF along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the robberies that leads to the identification or arrest of the people involved.

"We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries," ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II said in a written statement. "Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets it increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something."

Anyone with information may contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Tips may also be submitted through email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF's website.

