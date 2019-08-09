Police Ask for Help to Find Fort Worth Missing Man

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for six weeks.

David Arias, 42, was last seen on June 25 in the 6800 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Fort Worth. He might have been wearing a red checkered shirt, blue pants and boots.

Arias is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a scorpion tattoo on the back of his neck, a tribal dragon tattoo on his right shoulder and the name Ashley tattooed on his chest.

Detectives do not currently suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about the man can call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.