41-Year-Old Swimmer Dies After Being Pulled From Joe Pool Lake

A 41-year-old man died Thursday after being rescued from Joe Pool Lake, firefighters say.

In a news release, the Grand Prairie Fire Department said crews were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a possible drowning call west of the swim beach area of the lake.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water and began CPR. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition but he was later pronounced dead.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was not wearing a life jacket while swimming, the statement said.

"As the lake season continues, GPFD strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floatation device while near or in the water," Grand Prairie fire said.

