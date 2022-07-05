Around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Malvern Trail in reference to a major accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an automobile was traveling west on Malvern Trail and struck a 4-year-old female juvenile victim and the driver fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.
The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center by a private vehicle. The condition of the victim is still unknown at this time, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers were able to obtain the suspect vehicle's license plate information and the vehicle was located in South Division where it was subsequently impounded.
A possible suspect has been identified but has not yet been arrested.
The Traffic Investigation Unit detective has been notified and will be investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.
If you have any information about this investigation please contact the Traffic Division of the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4850, report number 220-052-421.