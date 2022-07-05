Around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Malvern Trail in reference to a major accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an automobile was traveling west on Malvern Trail and struck a 4-year-old female juvenile victim and the driver fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

The victim was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center by a private vehicle. The condition of the victim is still unknown at this time, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were able to obtain the suspect vehicle's license plate information and the vehicle was located in South Division where it was subsequently impounded.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A possible suspect has been identified but has not yet been arrested.

The Traffic Investigation Unit detective has been notified and will be investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

If you have any information about this investigation please contact the Traffic Division of the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4850, report number 220-052-421.