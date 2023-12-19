4-year-old burn survivor donates dolls to ease fears in pediatric burn patients

Burns are a leading cause of accidental injury to children, especially under the age of five.

It happened to Penelope Rayos. She was hospitalized after an accident with an iron earlier this year. Now, the four-year-old is helping others heal.

“It happened in the blink of an eye,” said Penelope’s mom Alexis Rayos.

Seven months after landing in the burn clinic at Medical City Plano, the family is back for a different reason.

“She was supposed to go into the closet and get her shoes and the next thing you know like she had an accident with the iron,” said Alexis Rayos.

Penelope suffered second and third-degree burns to her face and arm.

In the burn unit, her mother said Penelope had to undergo an excruciatingly painful process to clean the wound.

“She was crying hysterically,” she recalled.

Then, Penelope was handed a doll.

“When they gave her the mermaid doll, she was super excited. She was super happy. I mean, it didn't take away her pain, but it made her more calm, it soothed her at that time,” said Alexis Rayos.

Penelope is on the mend.

But as the scars slowly fade, the memory of what eased her fear that day hasn't.

The Rayos family began collecting dolls after their accident and this month, they donated nearly 70 dolls to pediatric burn patients.

“We’ve had a lot of little kids come in recently and to be able to hand them a doll and to see their little faces light up, it’s been a wonderful holiday season so far because of Penelope and her family,” said Sarah Castiel, certified child life specialist for Medical City Plano.

The Rayos family says they want to pay it forward after an act of kindness at a time when they needed it most.