4-Year-Old Boy Killed When Disabled Vehicle Struck: Euless Police

A 4-year-old boy was killed Friday night when the disabled vehicle he was in was hit from behind, Euless police say. 

Police said a mother and four children were in the vehicle in the left express lane of the 800 block of West Airport Freeway when an SUV struck them.

Nolan Coleman of Lancaster was killed in the crash, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

He was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine.

A 6-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Saturday, police said. 

No criminal charges were filed in the crash.


