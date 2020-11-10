Dallas

4-Year-Old, Adult Man Injured in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

Dallas Fire Rescue transported both victims to an area hospital in stable condition

NBC 5 News

A child and an adult man are injured after a shooting in Dallas on Monday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were responding to a disturbance at 2836 East Overton Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. when they heard multiple shots being fired from an apartment complex.

Police said officers discovered that a four-year-old has been shot in the leg and an adult male who was shot in the foot.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported both victims to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to police, he suspects involved in the incident shot into several apartments and a residence near the complex.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.

