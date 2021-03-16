4 Teens Arrested After 3-City Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

Four teens were arrested Monday night after leading officers on a pursuit through Garland, Dallas and Richardson and ramming a squad car, police say. Authorities also said they recovered two stolen guns after the incident.

The chase started in the 3900 block of Lawler Road in Garland just after 11 p.m., Garland police said. An officer tried to initiate a traffic stop after seeing a Honda Pilot speeding and running a stop sign.

However, the driver of the Pilot sped up and led officers on a chase through Dallas and Richardson, before driving into a dead-end road in the 600 block of Woodhaven Place in Richardson, police said.

Police said the driver made a U-turn in a cul-de-sac and rammed a Garland police car, which disabled both vehicles.

All four people inside fled the vehicle, police said. Officers arrested the driver, 17-year-old Ismael Castillo, quickly. They later arrested Cung Thawng, 19, and two juveniles - one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old.

Police said they later learned the Honda Pilot was reported stolen out of Dallas and found that Castillo was armed with a gun and located a second gun -- both stolen -- inside the car.

Castillo and Thawng were both being held in the Garland Jail as of Tuesday, police said. Castillo is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is being held on $84,500 bond.

Thawng is charged with evading arrest and held on $1,000 bond.

The two juveniles were released to their guardians with charges pending, police said.