$4 million in renovations underway at Mesquite Animal Shelter

A $4 million project to add more than 2,800 square feet to the Mesquite Animal Shelter is in full swing and expected to be done last summer this year, according to the City of Mesquite.

Five new outdoor play yards for large and small pets, a new veterinary clinic, and renovations to the lobby of the shelter to make it more welcoming to prospective adopters are all included in the addition, which will add one-third more dog and cat adoption kennels.

“We are excited to be able to expand and create a more comfortable space for the animals and for people interested in adopting,” Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez said.

GSR Andrade is the architect on the project and Falkenberg Construction is building the addition to the shelter.

Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/AnimalServices or call 972-216-6283 for more information.