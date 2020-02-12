Iran

4 Men From North Texas Accused of Trying to Trade in Sanctioned Iranian Oil

Four men from North Texas and one man from New York City are accused of planning to buy oil illegally from Iran to sell to a Chinese refinery

By Associated Press

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

This Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, shows a general view of a petrochemical complex in the South Pars gas field in Asalouyeh, Iran, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Five men have been arrested and charged with trying to trade in Iranian oil in violation of U.S. trade sanctions.

Zhenyu Wang, Robert Thwaites and Nicholas James Fuchs, all of Dallas; Daniel Ray Lane of McKinney, Texas; and Nicholas Hovan of New York City are charged with conspiracy and violating U.S. economic sanctions on Iran, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint alleges that since last July, the five had tried to buy oil illegally from Iran to sell to a refinery in China. The complaint alleges that they planned to make two shipments of oil per month with an expected profit of $28 million per month.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 35 mins ago

Coronavirus Affecting Local Study Abroad, International Student Programs

Dallasnews.com 1 hour ago

Dallas’ First Sculpture of a Latina Expected to Land in Downtown Park

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a statement that the sanctions violations would jeopardize U.S. security.

If convicted, each of the men could be sentenced to up to 25 years in federal prison and fined up to $1.25 million.

It was unclear from federal records where the five were being detained or if they had attorneys to speak for them. A message to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IranDallasoil
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us